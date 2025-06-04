No traditional Title Is Superior To Alaafin of Oyo In Yorubaland ..Oluwo Of Iwoland

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, declared on Tuesday that the title of Alaafin of Oyo is the most supreme among all traditional titles in Yorubaland.

He made the statement that the Alaafin of Oyo title is superior during the visit of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to the Oluwo’s palace.

According to him, “I don’t know any other title in Yorubaland that is superior to the Alaafin.

“Alaafin will continue to be Alaafin because that is the title that Oramiyan adopted and I will also adopt the saying.

“With humility and transparency from the Alaafin, Oyo will experience peace and unprecedented development, allowing the existing positive relationships between the towns to continue flourishing,” he added.

Oba Akanbi expressed disapproval of some traditional rulers who are known for sponsoring negative reports about their fellow Obas.

He encouraged those engaged in this behavior to change for the better, promoting the development of the Yoruba kingdom.

In his remarks, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade, expressed optimism about the possibility of an even more cordial relationship between Oyo and Iwo.

“Iwo and Oyo have enjoyed a good relationship for many years, even during my predecessor’s reign, and I want that relationship to continue,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Oba Akanbi announced that he has adopted the title of Alaafin and renounced Oluwo.

He stated that henceforth, he wants to be called the Alaafin of Iwo, as this title is the most supreme traditional title in all of Yorubaland.







