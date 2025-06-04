How Ondo Monarch's Ear Was Bitten During Governor’s Visit

Oba Odidiomo Afolabi, the Olu of Igbokoda, was reportedly assaulted by a community leader at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday.

The incident occurred at the flag-off ceremony of the 27.5km Igbokoda/Okitipupa dual carriageway by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The monarch was said to have been attacked by the community leader over sitting arrangement before the arrival of the governor.

A witness, who confirmed the incident said trouble started when Odidiomo who was the Chief host of the event, urged the community leader to vacate the front row for traditional rulers.

The community leader, according to the witness, declined the request of the monarch.

He said the refusal of the man to leave the seat angered Oba Odidiomo and the situation later degenerated into a physical combat.

According to him, the community leader bit the ear of the monarch who landed in the hospital as a result of the situation.

“The monarch asked him (community leader) to vacate the front row to avoid blocking the traditional rulers’ view, but the man was irked by the development and started insulting the monarch.”

“The man pounced on Oba Odidiomo and removed his crown, the beads, and while they were struggling, he bit the ear of the monarch who was rushed to hospital with blood all over his body.

“So, being the chief host of the event, he could no longer attend the event,” the witness said.

Angered by the incident, residents of the community have protested the molestation of the monarch.

Joined by irate youths and half-naked women in the community, the residents demanded justice for the wounded monarch.

They claimed that the community leader had bastardised their culture, describing his action as a “taboo.”

Several attempts to reach Oba Odidiomo for further comments were unsuccessful as his mobile phone did not connect.

A text message sent to him did not also deliver.

When contacted, Police spokesman in the state, Mr Olusola Ayanlade, told our reporter that the assault case was not reported to the police.





“The case was not reported,” he said in a short message.



