President Tinubu Meets With Wike, Fubara, Rivers Lawmakers ( Pictures)

President Bola Tinubu has met with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Martins Amaewhule and members of the assembly.

They visited the President at Aso Rock villa on Thursday, a move seen by many as a road map to lifting the State of Emergency imposed on the state

The Governor has been having a running battle with his political godfather Wike and members of the State House of Assembly which led to the declaration of 6 months State of Emergency and appointed of Vice Admiral Ibas rtd as sole administrator



