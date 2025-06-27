Keke Driver Returns N4m Cash Forgotten By Female Trader In Aba

The popular Ariaria market in Aba, Abia State recently thrown into frenzy when a keke driver returned the sum of N4m cash forgotten by a female passenger in his tricycle

According to the footage of the incident trending on social media , the man Lucky Okoro was seen carrying the wads of cash in his hand while the woman was seen dancing and offering prayers

The incident attracted so many people who praised the man for his honesty

Pictures





Lucky Okoro's Post

Jehovah thank you. I have made your name to be praised. This morning one woman left 4 million naira on my Keke. I carry her from ABA main park to arialrala.

She stopped and forget her bag inside my Keke, so I was looking for her but I can't find her . I return to park I did not see her again.

Then I go back to ariariala market and find her at the junction where she was crying wanted to kill herself I called her wipe all her tears then carry all the money give to her and tell her to a hotel and she pay for it I tell her to stay there so that tomorrow she can continue.

She is from Cameroon she's not a Nigerian talk less of ABA woman. Thanks Jehovah I found her

Some of my follow Keke people they called me mugu but IAM not a mugu.

I love what I did. It is true that Keke dey distop me . IAM happy. IAM happy. I need new Keke but not another wenman money.

I am a Jehovah's witnesses. A bu m onye ama Jehovah. IAM an ABA man.

IAM an obingwa man, IAM #umuomei obingwa LGA abia state nig. IAM from a poor family but I love Jehovah.# Jehovah's witnesses "