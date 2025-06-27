ICE Arrest Nigerian Accused Of Aggravated Sexual Assault In USA

Oluwaseun Kassim, a 29-year-old Nigerian national, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being found guilty of aggravated sexual assault in Kankakee County, Illinois.

As part of a nationwide operation to apprehend illegal immigrants with criminal histories, Kassim was taken into custody in Chicago.

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, ICE stated that Kassim is being held and may be taken away.

His case is one of the most serious in its most recent sweep, which targeted people who were thought to be a danger to the public.

In the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term, ICE has detained 65,682 illegal aliens, including those who pose a threat to ‘’national security and public safety, and arrested over 66,463 illegal aliens.’’

As of early June, there were roughly 51,000 undocumented migrants in ICE detention, the most since September 2019.