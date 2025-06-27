Nyesom Wike Attacks Peter Obi

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, took a subtle dig at a certain politician many believe is former Governor of Anambra State and the 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

While speaking at the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal in Abuja today June 26, Wike recalled the glorious days of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and how he had joined a delegation to Anambra State where their host served them Cristal Brut, some form of expensive champagne.





Obi had in 2017 shortly after leaving the Anambra Government House and was still a member of the PDP, claimed he had only one wristwatch which he had worn for 17 years.





Speaking at The Platform, a programme organized by the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, Mr Obi said he also had two pairs of black shoes which he travels with always.





“I have said it to Nigerians, Peter Obi wears only black shoes, and I have two pairs of them, and I travel with them”, Obi had said, referring to his austere lifestyle





Throwing subtle jab at an unnamed politician who many claim is Peter Obi, Wike while speaking at today’s event, said





“I will tell you something. When PDP had no problem, we went to Anambra state for a gubernatorial campaign and when we finished that campaign, we went to somebody’s house. I just sat down. Come and see the best of drinks, this and that. So, I called him, I said you are providing cristal champagne here but every day, you tell people that you wear only one shoe, you carry your own bag, only you. But look at champagne here. Not just champagne, cristal.





Why do we deceive Nigerians? Why can’t we tell ourselves the simple truth?What you preach is not what you practice. And you know, we like to hear such things but that is being deceitful.





And these are the kind of things that I tell Nigerians, look, don’t allow people to deceive you. People who are preaching that they care for you, they don’t care for you, they don’t think about you. They only try to use you to climb”.