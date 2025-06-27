Obi Of Onitsha Achebe Suspends And Fines Powerful Female President Of Otu Odu Onicha

The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe CFR,mini, during the week wielded a hammer over the ancient and prestigious Otu Odu women society Onitsha, suspending its powerful and influential president over allegations of insubordination, high handedness and crisis of confidence in the society.





In a 14 - page statement released and signed by Obi Achebe himself following a meeting of the Obi-in-Council, with the Executive Committee of Otu Odu Onicha held on Tuesday 10th June,2025 at Ime Obi Onicha, presided by the Obi for the purpose of reviewing the implementation of judgements on two cases affecting Otu Odu Onicha namely; Enyi Rita Areh vs President of Otu Odu Onicha, Enyi Florence Osoka, of 24 January 2023; and Otu Odu Onicha USA crisis of 04 July 2024, the Obi -in -Council decided to relieve the President Enyi Florence Osoka of her position with an indefinite suspension owing to her alleged disobedience to earlier judgements delivered by the Obi- in-Council aimed at resolving some lingering crisis in the society.

With a catalogue of other allegations of high handedness and tardiness,the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe concluded his ruling saying in part, "Further, being the second time within about eighteen months that due directives by the constituted traditional authority of our kingdom have been disregarded and overridden by the Executive Committee, a fine of six million naira (N6,000,000) is imposed on the Executive Committee payable into the Onitsha Development Trust Fund bank account within one week from the date of this judgement. Evidence of payment should be presented to the Chief of Staff of Ime Obi for due acknowledgment".

The Otu Odu were also directed to tender an apology to the Onicha traditional ruling council for their delinquence.

Part of Igwe Achebe's ruling further said, "For repeated failure to guide the Executive Committee properly and allowing herself to be pressured by the committee on matters of compliance with the directives of constituted traditional authority of our kingdom,and in order sustain a focused yet humble environment for the implementation of the necessary changes in Otu Odu Onicha Constitution and processes, and to engender a softer environment without compromising discipline and good order in the society, Enyi Ugobueze Florence Osoka is hereby suspended temporarily as President of Otu Odu Onicha with immediate effect and until further notice".

The Obi of Onitsha pointed out clearly and expressly in one of the paragraphs saying, "On the one hand at the above meeting, the Otu Odu president and a few other members passionately justified the Executive Committee's draconian governance style with heavy fines and long suspensions, and the general atmosphere of fear and submission,as the only way to achieve discipline in the organisation. On the other hand, thesame Executive Committee has consistently ignored or overridden the rulings and directives in two judgements personally signed and delivered by the monarch for two and half years and one year, respectively.

Thus, the Executive Committee appears to be stealthily and rapidly leading Otu Odu Onicha towards becoming an independent and autonomous body outside the responsibility of the constituted traditional authority of Otu Odu Onicha. This cannot be and must come to a halt", Igwe Achebe roared.





Many commentators have applauded His Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe saying that he struck at the right time to instill discipline and decorum in the association.

By Ononye VC