Popular Nollywood Actress Slumps , Dies In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Nollywood actress Esther Odeniyi aka Whiteberry has died in Lagos 

Her fellow actress Bakare Zainab shared the news on her Instagram page 

According to the actress, Berrywhite reportedly collapsed in her apartment and was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead 

She further urged anyone who knows her family to get in touch.

Her post 

 “Ahhh Berry. Esther Arike ooooo. Eleyi dun mi o. I Am Not Quick To Type Rìp But Please Anybody That Knows Esther’s Family Should Contact Them, She Slúmped 3days Ago And Her Corpse Is Still In Her House.

We Posting This So We Can Get Information On How To Get Her Families”







Esther, popularly known as Berry, is an impeccable talent in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood.

She featured in the cinema movie ANIKULAPO, produced by prominent filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and has also featured in many top-notch productions.




Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال