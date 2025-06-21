Popular Nollywood Actress Slumps , Dies In Lagos

A Nollywood actress Esther Odeniyi aka Whiteberry has died in Lagos

Her fellow actress Bakare Zainab shared the news on her Instagram page

According to the actress, Berrywhite reportedly collapsed in her apartment and was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead

She further urged anyone who knows her family to get in touch.

Her post

“Ahhh Berry. Esther Arike ooooo. Eleyi dun mi o. I Am Not Quick To Type Rìp But Please Anybody That Knows Esther’s Family Should Contact Them, She Slúmped 3days Ago And Her Corpse Is Still In Her House.

We Posting This So We Can Get Information On How To Get Her Families”





Esther, popularly known as Berry, is an impeccable talent in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood.

She featured in the cinema movie ANIKULAPO, produced by prominent filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and has also featured in many top-notch productions.











