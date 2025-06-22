Tinubu Was Part of Those Who Supported Babangida's June 12 Annulment ..Sule Lamido

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Former Governor of Jigawa State and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sule Lamido has accused President Bola Tinubu of being part of those that supported the annulment of June 12th 1993 Presidential election. 

Lamido stated this during an interview with Arise News 

Hear him

"I feel highly entertained by Tinubu's rhetoric, the way he's dramatising his role in Nigeria's democracy. 

Tinubu became relevant and noticeable after Abacha took over the government; before then, he was in the senate while he was the secretary of the party. 

He was part of those who supported IBB's annulment of the June 12 election, his own mother Hajia Mogaji was organising Lagos market women to come to Abuja to pledge support for Babangida. 

Tinubu was actively hand-in-glove with Babangida. NADECO was postulation formation to fight Abacha not for June 12 "


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال