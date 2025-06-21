EFCC Arrests Benue Governor’s Aide For Alleged Sextortion & Cyber Bullying

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Benue State on Documentation, Research, and Planning, Dr. Mkor Aondona for alleged sextortion and cyber bullying.

He was arrested on Friday June 20, 2025 in Makurdi following claims of some female students accusing the governor’s  aide of unethical and criminal behavior involving sexual exploitation,  cyber bullying and  blackmail.

 The petitioners alleged that Aondona was routinely recruiting slim and attractive girls for ushering jobs and insisted on  sexual favours as a condition for selection.  

Based on this, they became vulnerable to having sexual affairs with him  but unknown to them,  he had videos of every sexual act without their consent and was always threatening to leak the  videos if they refused to continue having sex with him.

 Aondona was also alleged to be involved in blackmail—sending explicit videos of the girls allegedly recorded without their knowledge or consent through several  messaging platforms. Some of the videos are said to be in circulation.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.

CKN NEWS

