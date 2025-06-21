Nigeria's First Female Fighter Pilot Shines In Ghana

Flt. Lt. Kafayat Sanni, Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot, has made history at the prestigious Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Accra.

Sanni emerged as the Best Allied Student and won the Best Assistant Commandant Paper award at GAFCSC.





This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the awards were presented on Friday, during the College graduation ceremony, attended by top military officials and dignitaries from across Africa.