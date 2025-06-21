Breaking : NNPC Spokesman Olufemi Soneye Resigns

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Olufemi Soneye, has resigned from his position.

Soneye announced his departure in a Facebook post on Saturday, thanking his colleagues for their support over the past 20 months.

“I wish to inform you that I have stepped aside from my role as Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd.

“This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence,” he wrote, drawing applause and commendation from his followers.

He described his time at NNPCL as an “honour,” saying he was proud to have contributed to the transformation of the national oil company.

Soneye pledged to remain a “steadfast supporter and ambassador” of the company and urged media professionals to continue their “robust, balanced, and constructive reportage” in support of NNPCL’s mission.

“It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country, and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd. I am deeply grateful for the trust reposed in me, the opportunities granted, and the incredible professionals both within and outside the organisation with whom I have worked.

“I remain a steadfast supporter and ambassador of NNPC Ltd wherever I go. I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage to support the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future. With sincere appreciation,” the note concluded.

Appointed on October 18, 2023, Soneye replaced Garba Muhammad, who was appointed in August 2021 during a management reshuffle.

Before joining NNPCL, Soneye built a reputation as an international journalist, having worked in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States. He previously served as Editor of the US Air Force One Magazine in Washington, D.C., and was President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners in the U.S. capital.

He is a member of several professional associations, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

Soneye was named “Spokesperson of the Year” in 2025 by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, following similar recognition in 2024.



