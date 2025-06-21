Breaking : Suicide Bomber Kills 10, Injures 7 In Konduga Fish Market Borno

A suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber has detonated an explosive device at a crowded fish market in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, killing 10 people and injuring seven others.

Security sources confined in CKNNews that the attacker infiltrated the market disguised as a civilian before setting off the explosives.

The blast, which occurred around claimed the lives of the bomber and 10 civilians on the spot, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Nigerian Army troops and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene, and the injured victims were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Military and security personnel have since cordoned off the area to avoid further infiltration of other suspected bombers.



