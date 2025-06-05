Police Honour EFCC With Partnership Award At Nigerian Police Award

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 honoured the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC with a “Security Partnership Recognition Award” in appreciation of it described as “the Commission’s invaluable support for Nigeria’s internal security through commitment and partnerships in combating terrorism, kidnapping, cybercrime and other forms of criminalities.”





The award was conferred on the Commission during the Second Edition of the NPF Awards and Commendations ceremony, held at the Police Resource Center, Abuja.





Speaking at the occasion, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed that the essence of the ceremony was to celebrate excellence in policing among police officers and honour other agencies of government for their partnership and collaboration with the police in enforcement of laws towards enthroning a sane and secure Nigerian society.





“The officers we celebrate today are not extraordinary by virtue of fame or fortune, they are extraordinary because they do ordinary things in extraordinary ways by helping to keep our cities safe with painstaking precision. You are a representation of real heroism and today we stand in tribute as you have become standard bearers to the Nigerian Police Force. To those not awarded tonight, let these testimonies propel your ambition, because excellence is not the finish line but a standard. We expect nothing less. We are not weary of the challenges that face us from terrorism to kidnapping, cybercrimes and organized criminal networks. The threats are evolving, so the Police Force must embrace innovation, digital intelligence and global best practices,” he said.





He thanked all partners and agencies for standing with the NPF through synergy, collaboration and shared resolve to build a united and formidable national security architecture.





Dignitaries at the event included the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who represented the special guest of honour, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Imo State governor, His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam and Chairman, Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu. Others are: the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, heads of agencies and parastatals, members of National Assembly, and scores of former Inspector General of Police.