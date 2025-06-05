Nigerian Police Awards : This Guy Deserves An Award Too By CKN

The 2nd edition of the Nigerian Police Awards has come and gone 

The essence of the Awards is to acknowledge and honor policemen across all cadres who distinguished themselves in the force 

It started last year and it is very very commendable 

I attended last year's edition but didn't attend this year's but I monitored the proceedings 

Two Awards categories are my favourites

The Policeman Of The Year 

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Year

Last year AIG Tunji Disu  ( then the CP Rivers State ) deservedly won the overall Policeman Of The Year

I don't know who won it this year 

This year , the Spokesperson of FCT Police Command SP Josephine Adeh won the Best Police PRO Award followed by Abia and Anambra Police Command PROs 

Kudos to them 👏 

Conspicuously absent in the honors list is the Lagos State Police PRO CSP Benjamin Hundeyin who has been doing a fantastic job by my reckoning 

I don't know the criteria used to pick the winners but I'll say unequivocally that Hundeyin is one of the shining stars of the Police

I see him as another Frank Mba in the making 

The way and manner he goes about his job is exemplary. The Lagos born Public Relations officer is a bundle of talents 

Managing the image of Police Force especially in a volatile place like Lagos is not a mean feat 

He is towing the lines of his bosses DIG Emeka Mba and ACP Adejobi Olumuyiwa who were former Lagos State Police Spokespersons and he is doing a good job at it

I don't know him at close range beyond his job

I look forward to seeing him being recognised one day at the  Nigerian Police Awards 

Once again congratulations to all the winners of this year's award 

I commend the initiators of the award especially the current Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun 

The Police Is Your Friend 

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor CKNNews

