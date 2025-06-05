Breaking :Illegal Ocean Encroachments: Tinubu Warns Lagos State Govt , Vows To Revoke All Approvals

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm warning saying Nigeria will no longer tolerate the creation of illegal islands or developments on setback zones.

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday at an event attended by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu directed authorities to revoke all existing approvals for such encroachments.

“Take it that we will revoke all those approvals given on setbacks,” he said. “No more approvals for those unapproved islands being created illegally.”

The president’s remarks appear to target the growing trend of land reclamation and construction in coastal areas—often done without proper regulation—raising concerns about environmental damage, flooding, and erosion risks.

Tinubu’s stance signals a clampdown on questionable real estate practices, particularly in high-risk zones such as parts of Lagos, where waterfront development has surged in recent years.



