Former Petroleum Minister Jibrin Aminu Buried In Abuja ( Pictures)

 The body of the former Minister of Petroleum Resources Prof Jibrin Aminu was today laid to rest in Abuja 

Prof Aminu who died at the age of 85 was at one time the Vice-Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Minister of Education,  President of OPEC as well as Executive Secretary National University Commission 




His body was buried in Abuja after a funeral service at Abuja Central Mosque 

CKNNews reports that those who attended the prayers included Vice President Shettima,  Atiku Abubakar and other notable dignatories 

