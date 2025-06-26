Police Arrests Couple After Wife Aborted Housemaid's Pregnancy For Husband

A 38-year old woman, Mrs. Mary Frank, has been through serious emotional pain in Lagos State having been married to her husband, Clement Frank, 42, for 15 years and they were unable to have a child before they brought a house maid to assist in domestic works.





They brought the 17-year old house maid from their hometown in Akwa Ibom State to stay with them and assist in domestic works.





But it appeared as if the husband, Mr. Clement, had other plans with arrival of the house maid. He allegedly arranged with the maid and impregnated her in order to have a child.





However, when the wife discovered what happened and realized that she was on the verge of losing her marriage to the house maid, she took her to a hospital. At the hospital, she was said to have arranged with a Doctor who terminated the pregnancy. The maid then raised alarm because she wanted to keep the pregnancy and have the baby.





The alarm she raised has landed the couple, Clement and Mary, in big trouble as they were arrested and charged before a Court in Lagos State and remanded in custody over their alleged conduct.





While the husband, Mr. Clement, was charged for defilement and impregnating a minor, his wife was charged for facilitating the abortion of the pregnancy.





The incident happened at Kareem Street and St James Hospital in Ejigbo area, where they reside and the hospital is located.





The Police operatives from the Gender Section of the Lagos State Police are prosecuting the couple for their alleged conduct as the matter is currently before the Ogba Magistrate Court while they have been remanded in custody at the correctional center pending the determination of the case.