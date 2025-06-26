Nyesom Wike Denies Allocating 2,000 Hectars Of Land To Son

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied claims circulating online that he allocated over 2,000 hectares of land in Maitama and Asokoro districts to one of his sons.

An online report had claimed that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, secretly allocated 2,082 hectares of land in Asokoro and Maitama, two of Abuja’s most exclusive districts, to his son.





The publication cited a Right of Occupancy allegedly issued in the name of JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, which it linked to Wike’s family. The report insinuated that the land, officially meant for agricultural purposes, was being used as a front for personal gain.





Reacting to the reports, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, described the publication as “another falsehood from the vault of those whose main job is to malign the FCT Minister.”





In a press statement issued on Thursday, Olayinka said, “Not even a single plot of land has been allocated to any of the Minister’s children.”





He dismissed the allegations as the handiwork of “quack journalists, who lacked basic training in journalism,” questioning the logic behind the story.





“In Asokoro and Maitama of today, where can the FCT Minister see 2,082 hectares of land to allocate to anyone? Only quack journalists will go to town with story of allocation of 2,082 hectares of land in Asokoro and Maitama, reason some of us have continually advocated for professionalism in journalism,” the statement read.





Olayinka accused the publisher of attempting to defame the FCT Minister, adding that Wike and his family were within their rights to own lands anywhere in the FCT, provided they met all necessary conditions.





“My attention has been drawn to yet, another malicious falsehood coming from the same elements whose job is to defame and malign the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.





“Even though it is the right of the Minister and members of his family, both immediate and extended, to own lands anywhere in Nigeria, including the FCT, provided all necessary conditions are met, no land has been allocated to any of his children.”





“In the publication, a Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) issued to JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, for Agricultural purpose was the only evidence used to justify the claim. For the avoidance of doubt, JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, a company duly registered in Nigeria, got land allocation in Bwari Area Council for the purpose of farming. So what’s is wrong with a farmer getting land allocation strictly for the purpose of agriculture?” he queried.





Olayinka dismissed the entire report, stating that the publication was “false and should be disregarded.”