Nigerian Army Declares 2 Day Mourning Period For 17 Killed Soldiers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Press Statement by Nigerian Army 

It is with profound respect that the Nigerian Army declares a three-day mourning period, from June 25th to June 27th, 2025, to honor the bravery and sacrifice of 17 courageous soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty at Kwana Dutse Local Government Area, Niger State.

As a mark of solemn tribute, all Nigerian Army formations and units have been directed to fly the Nigerian Army flag at half-mast.

During this period, we pay our deepest respects to these fallen heroes and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones. Their unwavering dedication, valor, and sacrifice in defense of our nation will forever be remembered and cherished.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال