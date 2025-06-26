Nigerian Army Declares 2 Day Mourning Period For 17 Killed Soldiers

Press Statement by Nigerian Army

It is with profound respect that the Nigerian Army declares a three-day mourning period, from June 25th to June 27th, 2025, to honor the bravery and sacrifice of 17 courageous soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty at Kwana Dutse Local Government Area, Niger State.

As a mark of solemn tribute, all Nigerian Army formations and units have been directed to fly the Nigerian Army flag at half-mast.

During this period, we pay our deepest respects to these fallen heroes and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones. Their unwavering dedication, valor, and sacrifice in defense of our nation will forever be remembered and cherished.