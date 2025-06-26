Gov Makinde Names Ibadan Poly After Late Omololu Olunloyo

byCKN NEWS -
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced the renaming of The Polytechnic Ibadan after the late former governor of the state, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo. 

Recall that the late governor was the pioneer rector of the institution.

Governor Makinde made the announcement in his brief remarks at the interdenominational commendation service for the late former governor at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium, Ibadan. 

According to Governor Makinde, the institution will now be known as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan 



