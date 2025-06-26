Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of Youth Corper Salome Adaidu

The High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has sentenced Oluwatimileyin Ajayi to death by hanging for the murder of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Salome Adaidu.

Justice Simon Aboki, who presided over the case, found Ajayi guilty of dismembering Adaidu and convicted him on a single count of culpable homicide.

The charge, which falls under Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, prescribes the death penalty for anyone found guilty.



