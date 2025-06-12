Picture Of The Day : French President Macron Fetes UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu

 Chairman of Heirs Holdings Plc Mr Tony Elumelu was a guest of French President Macron in Paris recently 

Mr Tony Elumelu an African business icon posted the picture with this caption on his social media handle 

"Dinner with President Macron at the Palais de l'Élysée 🇫🇷 

#TOEWay "

The Heirs Holdings Plc which he seats on top has become one of the most successful conglomerates in Africa 

It's flagship brand UBA has its footings in many countries of Africa , Europe and America 

While the Tony Elumelu Foundation has empowered over 10,000 young entrepreneurs since it was established 

