Abducted Kogi Monarch Regains Freedom After One Month

byCKN NEWS -
The kidnapped traditional ruler of Okoloke community, Pa Dada Ogunyanda, in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, has been released after 27 days in the kidnappers’ den.

The chairman of Yagba West Local Government, Tosin Olokun, confirmed this in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Oba Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke community, was kidnapped from his palace at 2 am on May 15.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sunday Adeyemi, the Yagba West Local Government chairman said that the monarch has since rejoined his family and is receiving medical attention

Tags

CKN NEWS

