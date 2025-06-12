It Is Adorable AIT Adaora Onyechere's Day

We've witnessed the likes of Ronke Ayuba , Ruth Benemesia Opia, Siene Allwell Brown , Tokunbo Ajayi , Elizabeth Nze , Eugenia Abu and a whole lot of other Veteran female TV personalities adoring our TV screens in the 80s and 90s

Today, we have a growing number of younger screen goddesses who have taken over from these veterans , one of them is Adaora Onyechere Sydney Jack , the face that graces your screen on Africa Independent Television flagship programme KAAKAKI every week day

Adaora has established herself as one of the best female TV presenter in Nigeria 🇳🇬 with so many awards to show for it

Apart from presentation , she is also a damn good newscaster and producer

Aside journalism , she is a strong advocate for women empowerment

With the likes of Adaora , the future is very bright for the industry





It is on this basis we'll like to use this opportunity to congratulate her as she celebrates her birthday today

All roads lead to Abuja today in what many people have described as one in town celebration

What other auspicious moment could be better than June 12 (Nigeria's Democracy Day)

Congratulations Adaora





Ckn