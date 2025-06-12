It Is Adorable AIT Adaora Onyechere's Day

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

We've witnessed the likes of Ronke Ayuba , Ruth Benemesia Opia, Siene Allwell Brown , Tokunbo Ajayi , Elizabeth Nze , Eugenia Abu and a whole lot of other Veteran female TV personalities adoring our TV screens in the 80s and 90s

Today,  we have a growing number of younger screen goddesses who have taken over from these veterans , one of them is Adaora Onyechere Sydney Jack , the face that graces your screen on Africa Independent Television flagship programme KAAKAKI every week day 

Adaora has established herself as one of the best female TV presenter in Nigeria 🇳🇬 with so many awards to show for it

Apart from presentation , she is also a damn good newscaster and producer 

Aside journalism , she is  a strong advocate for women empowerment 

With the likes of Adaora , the future is very bright for the industry 




It is on this basis we'll like to use this opportunity to congratulate her as she celebrates her birthday today 

All roads lead to Abuja today in what many people have described as one in town celebration 

What other auspicious moment could be better than June 12 (Nigeria's Democracy Day)

Congratulations Adaora 


Ckn

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال