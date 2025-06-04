NCC Threatens To Arrest DJs Playing Music Without Artistes Permission

DJs in Nigeria are now under stricter scrutiny as the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has warned that public performances of music without proper authorisation will no longer be tolerated.

In a letter signed by its Director General, Dr John Asein, the NCC declared it will begin full enforcement of the 2022 Copyright Act, targeting DJs who play music at clubs, event centres, gardens, hotels and recreational venues without obtaining the necessary licence from rightsholders or an approved Collective Management Organisation (CMO).

Under the law, DJs found guilty face a fine of not less than ₦1 million or a jail term of at least five years—or both.

To remain on the right side of the law, DJs are advised to obtain their licence from the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) through the Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN), which has signed an MoU with MCSN to streamline royalty payments.

The NCC says it will not hesitate to investigate, arrest, and prosecute offenders, working alongside other authorities to uphold the rights of music copyright holders.

Unlike in countries like the US, where venues usually carry the licensing burden, Nigeria’s system places full responsibility on DJs themselves—making compliance a matter of legal urgency.