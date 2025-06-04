Enugu State Govt Set To Enact Laws To Curb Activities Of Herbalists , Bandits

The Enugu State Government has transmitted an Executive Bill to the State House of Assembly aimed at addressing rising criminal activities involving native doctors, herbalists, and other traditional spiritual practitioners, as well as tackling banditry, kidnapping, and illegal forest occupation.





Titled “Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance and Order,” the bill proposes sweeping reforms, including the regulation of spiritual practices, the prohibition of bulletproof charms (commonly known as odeshi), and the outlawing of money rituals, also referred to as okite. It also criminalises the use of forests and properties for illegal activities such as bandit camps and kidnappers’ hideouts.





According to Section 3(1) of the bill, any person who renders spiritual services—whether as a native doctor, herbalist, seer, diviner, chief priest, or by any similar designation—must register with a designated ministry, department, or agency of the state. Failure to register will attract a fine ranging from ₦1 million to ₦5 million or a two-year prison term, or both.





Section 15 prescribes that anyone who uses charms or ritual objects for criminal protection, invincibility, or to gain wealth through supernatural means, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to six years imprisonment or a fine of ₦5 million, or both.





Additionally, those who falsely claim to possess supernatural powers to deceive or gain influence or financial benefit will face three years imprisonment or a fine of not less than ₦3 million, or both. The bill places the burden of proof on individuals making such spiritual claims, requiring them to demonstrate their abilities during investigations.





The bill further targets the misuse of religious and spiritual institutions. Section 16 proposes a penalty of six years imprisonment or a ₦5 million fine—or both—for anyone who uses or permits the use of a religious space to facilitate crime.





Such premises may be sealed pending the outcome of investigations. Section 17 addresses the gruesome practice of rituals involving human body parts. Any individual who engages in, facilitates, or directs such acts will face twenty years imprisonment without the option of a fine.





To combat forest-based criminal activities, Section 13 authorizes the arrest of any person found in a forest, camp, or bush without lawful cause, especially under suspicious circumstances. These individuals must be promptly handed over to the Nigerian Police or other competent security agenci

The bill also imposes strict liability on landowners or property holders who knowingly permit the use of their assets for criminal purposes. Anyone whose land or building, whether in a forest or urban area, is knowingly used for kidnapping, unlawful detention, or ransom collection will face twenty years imprisonment without the option of a fine.





Furthermore, any individual who allows unauthorized persons, not belonging to recognized security agencies, to settle on their land except for farming purposes, will face a two-year jail term. The same punishment applies to anyone who fails to report suspicious use of their property to the authorities.





Properties and proceeds tied to crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, and theft are to be forfeited to the state government unless a legitimate and verifiable claim is made within a reasonable timeframe.





The bill also mandates that all private security outfits operating in the state must register with the government and submit detailed information about their organisation, including the identities of all armed personnel. Town union presidents-general are required to submit monthly security reports to local government chairmen or any designated agency no later than the first week of each new month.





Landlords, hoteliers, and estate associations are compelled to collect and forward valid identification, contact details, occupation, and workplace information of all prospective tenants and guests to the appropriate authorities. Hotel and guesthouse owners must install surveillance cameras in public areas and submit activity records to designated agencies.





Non-compliance with these provisions carries penalties, including a fine of not less than ₦500,000 for landlords and ₦1 million for operators of hotels and lodging facilities.





If passed, the bill is expected to significantly strengthen internal security and address longstanding concerns around ritual crimes, forest-based criminality, and abuse of spiritual influence in Enugu SStats