22-yr-old Falls From 26th Floor Cocoa House Building, Dies, Buried In Ibadan

Feranmi Akin-Akinye, the 22-year-old graduate who fell from the 26th floor of the iconic Cocoa House building in Ibadan, Oyo State, has been buried.

It was gathered that the deceased was a graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State (ABUAD), and was undergoing training in cybersecurity at a company based on the eighth floor of the building.

A neighbour of the deceased, who pleaded for anonymity, said on Wednesday that Akin-Akinye lived with his mother in the Meridian area of Apata, Ibadan, while his father was reportedly based in the United States.

The source alleged that the young man was instructed to mount a large wall banner at the top of Cocoa House, a task typically reserved for professionals equipped with the proper tools and machineries.





I blame the company for his death. He came from a good home, he was very humble and respectful. He had a car his parents gave him, but you’d never know from the way he carried himself.

“They asked him to mount a giant banner meant for professionals, and because of his humility, he complied,” the neighbour said.

The neighbour also claimed that following the incident, the company attempted to downplay the tragedy.

“They said he was taken to the emergency ward even though he had already died. His mother wasn’t even contacted by the company, it was a random person who called her.





When 32 FM, which operates within Cocoa House, tried to take photos, they were prevented. His body was quickly covered with a cloth. I heard his body was badly mangled,” the neighbour added.

Akin-Akinye was buried on Tuesday by his church, Winners Chapel.

It was learnt that his father’s siblings were considering legal action against the company for alleged negligence.