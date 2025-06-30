NADCEL 2025: Loyalty Of Soldiers Key To Army Transformation..COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has stressed the critical role of loyalty in the transformation of the Nigerian Army, describing it as a vital catalyst for strengthening the institution.





General Oluyede made this assertion on Sunday, June 29, 2025, during the interdenominational church service held at All Saints Military Church (Protestant), Army Headquarters Garrison, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, as part of activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025.





The COAS noted that NADCEL offers the Nigerian Army a moment for reflection on the sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering commitment of its officers and soldiers in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.





General Oluyede stated that the celebration symbolizes the Army’s enduring dedication to Nigeria, while reflecting the patriotism and valour exhibited by both past and present personnel across various theaters of operations.





Despite the myriad of challenges encountered in the line of duty, the COAS reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s steadfast commitment to protecting the sovereignty of Nigeria, securing its territorial integrity, and safeguarding the rights of its citizens.





General Oluyede also reiterated the Army’s aspirations to enhance its operational capabilities through intensified training and the continued acquisition of required combat enablers to boost efficiency and mission effectiveness.





While commending troops for their operational tenacity and dedication, the COAS paid tribute to fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice, urging serving personnel to remain resolute and courageous in the face of adversity.





He emphasized the Nigerian Army’s readiness to partner with stakeholders in promoting a joint and multi-agency operational environment to effectively carry out its mandate.





The COAS also expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Army and pledged the institution’s continued loyalty to the Constitution, the Government, and the people of Nigeria.





Furthermore, he extended gratitude to the National Assembly, the Minister of Defence, Minister of State for Defense, the Chief of Defence Staff, fellow Service Chiefs, and other heads of security agencies for their consistent guidance and collaboration.





Earlier in his sermon, the Acting Director of Chaplain Services (Protestant), Lieutenant Colonel Martins Amuluche, urged troops to remain loyal in the discharge of their duties, describing loyalty as an expression of faithfulness to God and a sign of unwavering moral courage. He stressed that the loyalty of a soldier has the potential to transform conduct and revive spiritual consciousness.





The NADCEL 2025 interdenominational church service was graced by several dignitaries, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and his wife, the President of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs. Oghogho Musa, senior officers both serving and retired as well as members of the Njgerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA).





Highlights of the event was a special thanksgiving session.



