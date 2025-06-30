Nigerian Caregiver Caught On Camera ‘Manhandling’ 88-Year-Old Sick Man And Threatening To Flog Him Before He Died In UK ( Video)

Shocking CCTV footage has shown the moment a Nigerian carer ‘violently manhandled a frail elderly man with dementia as she hurled him around just days before he d!ed.

The carer, Bilikesu Olagunju, 42, who had been in the job just six days, was caught on camera ‘manhandling’ John Attard, 88, at his home in Bexley, Kent, a court heard.

Footage captured during the 45-minute visit shows the ordeal from which the great-grandfather never recovered, according to his family.

According to Mail Online, Olagunju, who at the time was employed by Unique Personnel UK, stripped Mr Attard, threatened to beat him up, and even dragged him across his living room floor.

She is also said to have ignored the elderly man as he repeatedly told her she was ‘hurting’ him.

At one point, Olagunju tells him: ‘Maybe I will beat you up. I will flog you. I will take you to the GP to get injections. I will call the police on you.’

She was filmed in the victim’s home on Christmas Eve 2022 on a camera set up by his son Chris.

The following day, Mr Attard was found unresponsive – with blood dripping down the side of his face.

The pensioner was rushed to hospital, where he remained unresponsive, and d!ed ten days after the incident.

Olagunju pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating or willfully neglecting an individual while acting as a care worker.

She has now been given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, while also being ordered to carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work, at Woolwich Crown Court in south-east London.

Speaking after the hearing, the victim’s son Chris Attard condemned her sentence as an ‘insult’.

Source : Dailymail