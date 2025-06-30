June 12 : Col Umar Releases Names Of Soldiers Deserving Of Awards

Lt Col Abubakar Umar rtd who was recently bestowed with a National Award by President Bola Tinubu for his role in the June 12 struggle has named other of his colleagues deserving of the award

His statement

"MY CFR NATIONAL HONOURS AWARD By COL ABUBAKAR D. UMAR (Retd)





When the President called to inform me of his decision to magnanimously confer on me the the National Award of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, on account of my much advertised role in the struggle for the validation of the June 12th election and affirmation of Chief MKO Abiola’s mandate, my first reaction was why only me and not all those unsung heroes. Those officers and men who actively participated in that struggle, risking their careers and even lives.





Although I was one of the leaders of that movement within the military, my contribution was by no means bigger than theirs. While I have been recognised and celebrated, including this National Honour by the President, they have remained anonymous.





It is therefore incumbent upon me to reveal the identity of these patriots if only to acknowledge and commend their contributions to the emergence of the current democratic dispensation.





The fact that Chief Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12th election won over 80% of the Armed Forces votes, clearly demonstrated the contribution of the other members of the military. I should add that this list is by no means exhaustive.





There are a lot more participants who have remained unknown to me since they served under others. I apologise to all those whose names I must have missed.





May God recognise and reward your sacrifice.





Top on my list is my deputy at the Armoured Corps Centre and School, Col MA Garba, whose commitment was so strong that he continued with the execution of our plans after some of us were arrested, detained and mercifully retired in October, 1993. He went on, as he should, to attain the enviable rank of a Major General in the army.





Others are:





-Lt col Lawal Jaafaru Isa.

-Lt col UF Ahmed.

-Lt col MS Dasuki.

-Lt col ML Gwadabe.

-Lt col J. Temlong.

-Lt col Musa Shehu.

-Lt col Chris Eze.

-Lt col HM Dzarma.

-Lt col Isa Jibrin.

-Lt col JOS Oshanupin.

-Lt Col A Oloruntoba(kabiesi Olugbede of Gbede kingdom).

-Lt col Moke.

-Lt col Happy Bulus.

-Lt col Olagunsoye Oyinl