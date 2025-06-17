Isreal Eliminates Newly Appointed Chief Of Staff Of the Iranian Military General

General Ali Shadmani, who replaced the previous Chief of Staff of the Iranian military who was eliminated, was eliminated tonight!

Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani had headed the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, also known as Iran’s military emergency command.

Shadmani had replaced Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed on Friday.

The IDF says Shadmani was Iran’s de facto most senior military commander, the “war chief of staff,” and considered the closest person to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

“He commanded both the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian Armed Forces,” the IDF says.

The military says the Khatam-al Anbiya HQ under Shadmani’s command “was responsible for managing combat operations and approving Iran’s attack plans.”

“In his various roles, he had a direct influence on Iran’s offensive plans targeting the State of Israel,” the IDF says.

Before the kill!ng of his predecessor, Rashid, the IDF says Shadmani served as deputy of the Khatam-al Anbiya HQ and as chief of operations in Iran’s armed forces.