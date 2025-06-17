We'll Never Allow Iran To Acquire Nuclear Weapon..G7 Leaders

At its meeting on Monday, the Group of Seven Nations ( G7) leaders vehemently opposed Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

They rather voiced strong support for Israel and the action it had taken so far against Iran for stoking regional instability in Middle East.

This was contained in a statement released late Monday.

While the G7 leaders urged for broader de-escalation of hostilities in the region, the statement emphasised, "We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel."

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror," the statement added and said the G7 was "clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

The air war between Iran and Israel - which began on Friday when Israel attacked Iran with air strikes - has raised alarms in a region that had already been on edge since the start of Israel's military assault on Gaza in October 2023.

Iran reports more than 220 deaths mostly civilians while Israel has reported 24 civilian fatalities.