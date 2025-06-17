Donald Trump Firm To Launch $499 Smartphone

The Trump Organization unveiled Trump Mobile, a U.S.-based cellular service, alongside a $499 gold-colored T1 smartphone, slated for a September release. Led by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the venture promotes an “America First” ethos. The service leverages major carriers’ 5G networks to compete in the telecom market.

The “47 Plan,” priced at $47.45 monthly, offers unlimited talk, text, and data, plus telehealth and roadside assistance. The T1 phone, running Android 15 with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and 50MP camera, is marketed as American-made. However, details about its supply chain remain undisclosed, raising questions.

Critics warn of potential conflicts of interest due to the Trump family’s influence over federal regulators. Mixed reactions on X reflect enthusiasm for the branding and skepticism about its motives.