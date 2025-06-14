If You Want To Die , Die , I Have Enough Land To Bury You ..Wike Tells Tinubu’s Opponents

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, says he has no regret for naming the newly refurbished International Conference Centre Abuja after the President.

Wike, responding to criticism over the naming of the International Conference Centre after Tinubu, said the President had done much for the FCT and was therefore deserving of the honour.

He also denied allegation that the contract for the refurbishing of the complex was inflated.

Built in 1991 at a cost of N240 million, the conference centre was rehabilitated with N39 billion.

Wike, who attributed the increase to inflation, also explained that the 15-kilometre Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II was awarded in 2017 at a cost of N6 billion, but that in 2021, the cost was increased to N21 billion after variation.

His words: “Except you have chosen not to see; if God gave you eyes to see and you say, ‘I will not see’, then be blind. It is nobody’s fault.

“You know, there are people naturally, they don’t have good taste. They don’t have good taste. Everything in that International Conference Centre, everything was changed. If you love this country, you cannot criticise.

“I don’t normally watch them. I don’t like to know people’s names who don’t have anything to offer. If you want to die, I have a lot of land. I have land to give you where they will bury you. So if you want to die, you die.

“Why would you not commend somebody who has done well? You are not happy that they named ICC after Mr. President. Go and kill yourself.”

Wike said he is entitled and has the capacity to defend his boss.

“If you did not do well to defend your boss when you had the opportunity, it’s not our fault. I am here, I will defend my boss. And I have the capacity to defend my boss.

“I am not here to please unnecessarily critical people. I am here to please the residents of Abuja. In fact, I will continue to give you high blood pressure,” he said.

The minister also took a swipe at opposition figures, calling them ineffective.

“People have made promises to you. Nobody has fulfilled the promise. You are giving attention to those who you don’t know whether their name will be on the ballot or not. Coalition that was born and died the same day,” he said.

Speaking specifically on the achievements of his ministry in the last two years, Wike said: “Seventeen days, it has never happened in the history of this country, where a President will commission projects from day one to day 17.

“I am talking about commissioning; not flag-off.”



