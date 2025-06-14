US To Iran: Don’t Target Us, We’re Not Involved In Israeli Strikes Against You

The United States government has distanced itself from the recent strikes by the Israeli government on Iran, saying it was neither consulted nor involved in the attack.

CKNNews reports that on Friday, Israel launched a wave of attacks overnight targeting top Iranian officials, marking a major escalation in the shadow conflict between the two countries.

According to Iranian state media, the strikes killed several senior figures, including the head of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami.

Reacting, the US government, in a statement by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said the country is not involved in the Israeli strikes against Iran.

According to Rubio, the Israeli government claimed its actions were necessary for self-defence, stating that the US is only interested in protecting American forces in the region.

The Secretary of State specifically called on the Iranian government not to target its interests or personnel in any retaliatory action.

“Tonight, Isreal took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary in its self-defense. President Trump and the administration have taken necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.” Rubio said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reacted to the deadly Israeli strikes on the country.

According to him, the country would retaliate against Israel’s action, saying Israel will face a “bitter and painful fate.”

The Iranian regime had warned that it would hold the US government responsible for any attack on its nuclear sites by the Israeli government.



