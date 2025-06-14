Sim Fubara Visits Nyesom Wike In Abuja

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reached out afresh to his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike, as part of ongoing effort to patch up their soured relationship.





Fubara is understood to have visited the Federal Capital Territory Minister in his Abuja residence on Monday for peace talks.





Details of their discussion were not immediately available, but the meeting came amid fresh calls from some quarters for the reinstatement of the suspended governor.





Some of Fubara’s supporters had even hoped that President Bola Tinubu would lift the governor’s suspension and terminate the emergency rule in the state during his Democracy Day speech at the National Assembly on Thursday.





One of them, Senator Seriake Dickson, expressed disappointment that President Tinubu did not declare an end to the Rivers State emergency rule on Thursday. He likened the current administration in Rivers to a military government because it is headed by a retired military officer.