I Was Healed Of Life Threatening Ailment After A Visit To Fr Mbaka’s Prayer Ground ..Ebonyi Governor ‎

‎Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has recounted how he miraculously received healing after visiting the Adoration Ground of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugu, following over 600 medical tests in Nigeria and abroad that failed to diagnose his life-threatening ailment.

‎According to Governor Nwifuru, it was only after visiting the Adoration Ground, where the power in the Holy Eucharist intervened, that he experienced a miraculous recovery.

‎He made this known at the State Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, during a special thanksgiving event held in honour of his two-year anniversary in office, which was blessed by Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry.