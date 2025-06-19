Eagle Theatre Drama Series Debut on EFCC Radio

Greater opportunities for sensitization and education on the dangers of corruption, economic and financial crimes are now available for the public, courtesy of a new drama series on EFCC Radio 97.3 FM, titled Eagle Theatre.





The drama series was presented on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at the corporate headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede by the Director General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Dr. Shuaibu Husseini.





As a product of collaboration and partnership between the EFCC and NFVCB, Husseini while presenting the drama series, disclosed that it highlighted the dangers and consequences of corrupt practices in the country while promoting the values of integrity, patriotism, accountability and transparency.





“We are here to present this special project. This project, conceived under our Service Innovation Unit is our modest contribution to the ongoing anti-corruption campaign, being championed vigorously since you became the Chairman of this Commission. Through the compelling medium of drama and storytelling, we believe that Eagle Theatre explores real life-inspired scenarios and everyday moral choices that confront Nigerians, highlighting the dangers and consequences of corrupt practices while promoting the values of integrity, patriotism, accountability and transparency”





“We believe that when stories resonate with the people, when characters reflect the choices and challenges of ordinary citizens, they can serve as a powerful instrument of change. So, Eagle Theatre is our attempt to give voice to the anti-corruption message in a format that entertains, educates and also enlightens. We trust that this programme will strengthen the Commission's public engagement and deepen awareness on the far-reaching implications of economic and financial crimes,” he said.





Speaking further, Husseini assured on behalf of the NFVCB to continue to galvanize the film industry players on the side of EFCC’s anti-corruption fight. “I want to assure on behalf of the Board that we will continue our engagement with film and skit makers on the need to support what you are doing to ensure that we have a corruption-free society. Our plan is that when this catches on, we will translate it into videos because when people see and hear, it sticks more. So we will translate the radio versions into videos and we will collaborate with the NTA to see how we can run them. I wish to restate the unwavering commitment of the NFVCB to work collaboratively with the EFCC in advancing national development, promoting civic responsibility and ensuring that the media and entertainment sectors are instruments of positive change” he said.





Olukoyede, who was delighted by the outcome of the EFCC, NFVCB synergy noted that awareness creation was a crucial aspect of the Commission’s mandate.





“Our mandate is not just about investigation and prosecution, it has its social aspects which is prevention through advocacy, enlightenment and reorientation. When you arrest some people for spraying money and mutilating our currency, they will tell you, ‘we didn't know it was a crime; we are not aware’ and all of that. Even though ignorance is not an excuse in law enforcement, at the same time it is incumbent on us to also create awareness. And one of the best means of creating that awareness is the industry that you regulate”, he said.





While harping on the critical role the Eagle Theatre drama series will play in awareness creation on the work of the Commission, Olukoyede observed that “Things such as this have a way of appealing to people's mind. I've discovered on this job that when you bring certain things to people and let them know the implications of what they are doing, the propensity to do worse will be reduced. At least they will caution themselves. We know that some people don't understand the meaning of being an ex-convict, particularly our young men, but for those of you who travel regularly, you discover that when you are filling the visa form, they will ask you, if you have been convicted before and if you say yes, there's no country that will give you a visa. And in this country, there are places you will not be able to work for the rest of your life as an ex-convict. There are public offices you will not be able to occupy for a number of years. So it has implications, even your family’s name. So, help us let them know because some of them don't know. If you help us make them aware of some of these implications, it will go a long way in reducing the tendency on part of our people to see corruption as a way of life. For us to make our youths to believe in the dignity of labour and hard work is very important. I believe that the drama episodes will go a long way in building the emotions and appealing to the minds of the people, which will help them to reform their character.