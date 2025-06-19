EFCC Arraigns Medical Doctor Gor Alleged N39.1m Visa Fraud In Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, June 19, 2025 arraigned one Dr. Nekabari Dambere Nathan, a Port Harcourt-based medical doctor before Justice P. I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for fraud.

Nathan was arraigned alongside his Global Horizons Academy Ltd on a one-count charge, bordering obtaining by false pretence and advance fee fraud to the tune of N N39,157,000,00 (Thirty-nine Million, One Hundred and Fifty-seven Thousand Naira).

The charge reads: “That you, Dr. Nekabari Dambere Nathan and Global Horizons Academy Ltd between 8th April, to 12th December 2023 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of Thirty-Nine Million, One Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand Naira (N39,157,000,00 only), from Justice Toojah lyieagbu, the Managing Director of Riskout Consults, which was meant for processing of visa for his clients for Canada, Ireland and the United State of America, a pretence you knew to be false and thereby Committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act.”

He pleaded "not guilty" to the charge, following which prosecution counsel, A. Abubakar prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in a correctional center, while defence counsel, Friday Otanjah informed the court of his application for the bail of the defendant, praying that the defendant be granted bail on medical grounds to enable him stand his trial.

Justice Ajoku, however, adjourned the matter till June 25, 2025 for the hearing of the bail application and remanded the defendant in EFCC’s custody. He further adjourned till November 27, 2025 for commencement of the trial.

Nathan was arrested following allegations by the petitioner that sometime in February, 2023, the defendant made a false representation of himself as a professional trainer in care-giving and a travel agent, capable of securing visas and jobs in Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom for Nigerian applicants.

The petitioner further alleged that the defendant approached his company Riskout Consults and convinced his students that he can facilitate their trip to any country of their choice and help enrol them in International English Language Testing System, IELTS exam.

The students, the petitioner alleged, transferred money to the tune of N39,157,000,00 (Thirty-nine Million, One Hundred and Fifty-seven Thousand Naira) to the defendant, after which the defendant neither secured the visas nor job placements for the victims. He was further alleged to become incommunicado and frustrated all efforts by the victims to recover their money from him.