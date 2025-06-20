I Want To Be Nigeria's President In 2027..Abacha’s CSO Al Mustapha

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, has announced that he will run for president in 2027.

Al-Mustapha said he will run under the Social Democratic Party.

He made the declaration on Tuesday in Minna, Niger State capital during a meeting with the party’s state leaders and his supporters.

Speaking at the event, Al-Mustapha expressed readiness to lead Nigeria with honesty and a clear plan to fix the country.

“I am pained and deeply concerned about the current state of the nation. However, with the right direction and commitment, Nigeria can rise again.

“Though the road ahead may be rough, together we can rebuild the Nigeria we all deserve,” he said.

He explained that his visit was part of a wider plan to meet with stakeholders across Nigeria to prepare for the 2027 elections.

His campaign media director, Jubril Umar Sanda, in a statement, said Al-Mustapha is “fully prepared for the journey ahead, ready to serve with integrity, courage, and a clear plan for progress.”

Earlier, Al-Mustapha stopped in Minna on his way to Mokwa to sympathise with victims of a flood disaster that affected over 200 people.

He stressed the need for strong leadership and unity to solve Nigeria’s many problems.

SDP Chairman in Niger State, Buhari Yarima, welcomed Al-Mustapha’s decision, praising his dedication to national service.

“We are confident that with credible candidates and a clear vision, the SDP will be a force to reckon with in 2027,” Yarima said.



