House Of Reps Committee Queries Rivers Sole Administrator Over Expenditure Items, Demands Clarity

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Oversight of Rivers State, chaired by the House Leader, Rt. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, CON, has raised serious queries regarding the ₦1.48 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill presented by the Rivers State Government.





The Rivers State delegation appeared before the Committee at a budget defence session held today at the National Assembly in Abuja. In his remarks, Rep. Ihonvbere stated that the Committee had thoroughly reviewed the budget proposal, and that the session was essential to ensure transparency, accountability, and the sustainable development of Rivers State.





During the session, the Committee highlighted several areas of concern, including:





₦24 billion allocated for the installation of CCTV systems at the Rivers State Government House;

₦30 billion earmarked for the procurement of gunboats;

₦23 billion listed under a contingency provision without detailed justification.





The Committee also queried the decision of the Rivers State Government to fund projects constitutionally under the purview of the Federal Government, allegedly without prior agreement or expectation of reimbursement. Rep. Ihonvbere further noted that such expenditures require proper justification and legal backing to ensure fiscal prudence.





In addition, the Committee issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Rivers State Government to submit the following:





1. A detailed breakdown and justification for the highlighted expenditure items;

2. A copy of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), as a statutory document that should precede any budget presentation;

3. Detailed records of monthly Federal Allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from January to June 2025, with specific attention to IGR over the past three months to assess fiscal flows and financing capacity;

4. Full disclosure on the management of Local Government funds, including the legal and administrative frameworks currently in place;

5. Documentary evidence of financial transfers made to each of the 23 Local Government Areas;

6. All records related to the Airforce Base Agreement referenced during the budget presentation.





Rt. Hon. Ihonvbere reiterated the role of the Ad-hoc Committee in safeguarding the interest of the people and the constitutional mandate of the National Assembly in matters of financial oversight, stating:





“We want to ensure that we promote accountability and that the interests of the people, no matter how remote they are from the state capital, are protected. Be rest assured that we are all on the same side in terms of getting Rivers working again.”





He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his timely intervention that restored a measure of calm between the previously suspended executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.





Responding on behalf of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Mr. Andrew Nweke, Special Adviser on Strategy and Policy, explained that many of the items in the 2025 budget were inherited and were based on needs assessments conducted by relevant implementation agencies. He stated that:





The ₦30 billion allocated for gunboats was intended to support security agencies combating insecurity in the state’s waterways;

The ₦23 billion contingency fund was meant to address emergency challenges, including recurrent flooding and other unforeseen developments;

The ₦24 billion CCTV installation was considered necessary to modernise surveillance infrastructure and provide robust security for the office of the Governor.





He further assured the Committee that all documents requested would be made available promptly to facilitate the legislative process.





The Ad-hoc Committee reaffirmed the constitutional oversight role of the National Assembly in ensuring prudent public finance management. It called on the Rivers State Government to cooperate fully with the inquiry in the interest of good governance and the people of Rivers State.





The House of Representatives had on Thursday, March 20, 2025, ratified the State of Emergency proclaimed by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The approval, which came with key amendments, included the adoption of Sections 11(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended), empowering the National Assembly to take over the legislative functions of a State House of Assembly where necessary to restore governance and order.





The House reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ensuring accountability, safeguarding democratic institutions, and protecting the interests and welfare of the good people of Rivers State during this transitional period of emergency governance.



