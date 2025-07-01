Popular Female Islamic Scholar Remanded In Kwara Prison For Defamation

A popular Ibadan-based female Islamic scholar, Alhaja Kafilat Kaola, has been remanded at the Oke Kura Correctional Facility in Ilorin, Kwara State.





Kaola was ordered to be in remand by the Upper Area Court in Ganmo town over a defamation case involving another renowned Islamic scholar, Alhaji Taofeek Akeugbagold.





Recently, she called out Akeugbagold for allegedly being a diabolic cleric whom she claimed people especially those seeking knowledge about Islamic religion should run away from.





Debunking the claim, Akeugbagold said he wasn’t ready to trade words with the female scholar while urging her to provide evidence of the damning claims because her accusation has tinted his name and caused a lot of loss to his businesses.





He also stressed that although notable Islamic scholars have interfered in the matter but that he won’t let go of Kaola except she cleared him of all the accusations.





However, during the proceeding on Monday, counsel for Kaola pleaded with the court to grant his client bail on self-recognisance and account of her public status, assuring the court that she would not abscond.





And counsel for the plaintiff, Ajasa Ademola, opposed the bail application, arguing that Kaola was not entitled to such privilege under the law, citing her alleged involvement in a similar matter.





Ajasa, when prompted to provide evidence to support his objection, presented a viral video in which Kaola was allegedly seen disparaging a judge and a lawyer over a previous legal case.





Citing relevant legal provisions, Ajasa maintained that individuals who publicly ridicule judicial officers should not be granted bail under such circumstances and insisted that she be remanded.





Following arguments from both parties, the judge ordered that Kaola be remanded at the Oke Kura Correctional Facility in Ilorin until the next adjourned date, July 17, 2025.