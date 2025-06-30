Alleged 30bn Fraud: EFCC Presents Video Evidence Against Oyo-Ita’s Claim In Trial-Within-Trial

The First Prosecution Witness, PW1, Hamma Adama Bello in the trial-within-trial of the former Head of Service, HoS, Winifred Oyo-Ita on Monday, June 30, 2025 presented before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, a video evidence of the defendant writing down her confessional statements unperturbed in the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The witness tendered the video recording of the confessional statements while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel Faruk Abdullahi to prove that Oya-Ita was never threatened, harassed or put under duress while in EFCC’s office against her claim that she wrote her statements under duress in the Commission’s office.

Oyo-Ita, the first defendant is facing criminal prosecution by the EFCC alongside her special assistants, Ugbong Okon Effiok, seventh defendant, Garba Umar, fourth defendant and six companies: Frontline Ace Global Services Limited, Asanaya Projects Limited, Slopes International Limited, U and U Global Services Ltd, Prince Mega Logistics Ltd and Good Deal Investments on 18-count charges, bordering on misappropriation of funds, official corruption, money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of over N3 billion.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till October 14 and 16, 2025 for continuation of trial.