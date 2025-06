Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Monday, June 30, 2025 at Joyous Hotel, Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

Items recovered from them include 86 phones, one rifle pistol and three motorcycles.

They will be charged to court soon.