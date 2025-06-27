Gov Peter Mbah Addresses Nigerian Guild Of Editors In Enugu

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah today addressed a cross section of members of Nigerian Guild of Editors at their annual meeting in Enugu

Here is the statement by the Governor

Today, I addressed editors from across Nigeria as we hosted the 2025 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors here in Enugu. The theme, “Building a Secure and Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion, and the Media,” could not be more timely. I emphasised that the government and the media must see each other as co-authors of our nation's future.

We know that the relationship of trust has sometimes frayed between the press and government. Too often, our engagements are shaped by suspicion or cynicism. That needs to change. There is a need to return to a shared recognition that we are co-authors of Nigeria’s future. Democratic governance cannot succeed without the participation and interrogation of an informed public. And the public relies on a press that is fair and fearless. Let us replace the distance with dialogue, and see intelligent critique as public service instead of hostility.





I charged the media to ensure journalism remains a space where truth is not compromised for sensation or political ends, where rigorous reporting triumphs. We need a media that is inclusive, that gives voice to the margins, that reflects the diversity of Nigeria’s people – not one that dilutes or silences dissent. A press that excludes weakens democracy itself. We believe accountability strengthens governance. That is why here in Enugu, we welcome scrutiny. We have opened our books, our processes, and our policies for the public to examine.





Through inclusion and innovation, we are building a just, prosperous society. We are distributing the dividends of democracy equally across our 260 wards – Smart Green Schools, Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, Farm Estates – no community is left behind. Enugu is not just building roads, schools, and hospitals. We are restoring public trust. We are expanding the civic space and fostering robust dialogue, because we know governance without inclusion is fragile, and democracy without scrutiny is hollow.





Since assuming office, inclusion has underpinned our policies. Enugu’s transformation is not confined to our urban centres. Every one of our 260 political wards is home to projects that reflect our core belief: no community is too remote, no citizen too marginal to deserve dignity and opportunity. This ethos stems from our belief that a society is only as strong as its most vulnerable members.





Through our policies, we are bridging the divide between urban and rural areas. No one’s location should determine access to quality education or reliable healthcare. So, in Enugu, innovation and inclusion are not slogans. They are both the foundation and pillars of our governance. We are connecting our people to new skills, new markets, and new possibilities. And we are doing so with an eye on the future. Our vision is bold: a $30 billion economy driven by enterprise and accountable leadership.