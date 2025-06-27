Breaking: APC National Chairman, Ganduje Resigns

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has reportedly resigned from his position on Friday, CKNNews has learnt.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stepped down as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with immediate effect.

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, announced his resignation citing health concerns. He stated that he is stepping aside to focus on his personal well-being.

His sudden exit marks a significant shift within the APC's national leadership structure, and party stakeholders are expected to meet soon to decide on his replacement.

