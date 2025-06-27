Birthright Citizenship :Supreme Court Limits Power Of Judges To Block Trump Policies

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to allow President Trump to end birthright citizenship in some parts of the country, even as legal challenges to the constitutionality of the move proceed in other regions.

The 6-to-3 decision, which was written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett and split along ideological lines, is a major victory for Mr. Trump, and may allow how citizenship is granted in the United States to be reshaped, even temporarily.

The order will not go into effect for 30 days, the justices said in their opinion, allowing its legality to be contested further.

The justices also did not address the underlying constitutionality of the president’s order to curtail birthright citizenship, potentially leaving that issue for another day.