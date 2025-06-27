Court Remands Three Masquerades In Nsukka Prison Over Attack On Youth

A Magistrate Court sitting in Nsukka, Enugu State, on Thursday remanded three Oriokpa masquerades in prison custody for allegedly assaulting a young man along Aku Road Market in Nsukka.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, reportedly saw the masquerades flouting a prior directive restricting their activities. They were said to have inflicted serious injuries on an unsuspecting victim during their outing.

The trio, widely referred to as “spirits” due to the traditional and cultural reverence associated with the Oriokpa masquerade, were apprehended by a Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising operatives of the Nkpunanano Task Force and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

Sources said the masquerades were initially to be remanded in prison while fully dressed in their traditional costumes. However, in a dramatic turn, the presiding magistrate tempered justice with mercy, allowing them to change out of the masquerade regalia before being taken into custody.

The court adjourned the case till October 7, 2025, for further hearing, while the accused remain in custody at the Nsukka Correctional Centre.