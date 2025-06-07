God Told Me If I Leave RCCG, My Firstborn Will Die ...Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed that God warned him that his firstborn would die if he leaves the RCCG.

Adeboye disclosed this during the June edition of the Holy Ghost Service, themed “Destined for Greatness (Part 2),” on the midnight of Saturday, June 7, at the Redemption City of God, Ogun State.

Adeboye, while speaking on the importance of divine direction and spiritual consistency, made reference to a sermon earlier delivered by his son, Pastor Leke Adeboye.

He lamented that many young Christians today frequently move from one church to another, constantly identifying as first-timers in new congregations.

Adeboye stated that when he got born again, there were three major ministries that were prominent and thriving at the time, but despite the allure of joining them, God instructed him to stay in the RCCG.

“When I got born again, there were three major ministries that were making waves, and they were very good. There were different temptations to go from one to another,” he recalled.

“But God said to me, ‘Son, I brought you here. This is where you will stay. The day you leave this denomination, your firstborn will die’”, he added.

He noted that RCCG was relatively unknown at the time, and its headquarters were a small building in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Despite being a university lecturer, Adeboye said God still instructed him to submit under the leadership of his spiritual father, who had no formal education.

“I was a lecturer at the university. My father in the Lord didn’t go to secondary school, not even primary. But God said this is where you will stay,” he added.

He urged the congregation, especially the youth, to seek and remain in the place God has appointed for them.

“Discover where God wants you to stay, and stay there,” he advised.

Adeboye, however, emphasised that his statement was not a declaration of superiority over other Christian denominations.

“I am not saying we are better than any other denomination,” he clarified.



